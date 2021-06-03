Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line receives green light from CDC to conduct simulated sailing, testing COVID-19 protocols

Test cruise to take place June 25-27 onboard Grand Classica

Closed group to sail round-trip from Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced yesterday it has received a green light from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing.

Following all requirements outlined in the CDC’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a closed-group test cruise will include a full evaluation of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s cleanliness and safety protocols.

A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join a group of fully vaccinated crew members onboard Grand Classica, departing June 25 for a two-night round-trip cruise from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama. The sailing will simulate all aspects of the onboard experience, including dining, entertainment, leisure activities and shore excursions.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line plans to resume sailing July 2, 2021 and is currently accepting bookings on its website.

The family owned and operated boutique cruise line anticipates earning CDC approval to cruise on the July 2 date following this month’s simulated sailing, which is not open to the public or media.