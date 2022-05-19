Bahamas National Trust sees $6M income in 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) generated $6 million in income last year, according to its unaudited financial statements, with the organization receiving just over $2 million in donations.

According to the BNT’s recently released 2021 impact report, the organization received $2,233,582 in donations, $1,500,000 in government grants, $1,032,836 in park fees and 1,035,336 in non-profit grants.

According to the BNT, which oversees 32 national parks across the country, since the start of global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, non-renewing membership fell by 2,800 people which is a decrease of almost 70 percent. That decline resulted in a revenue loss of $70,000.

The organization also reported $1.6 million in administrative expenses, $2.8 million in program expenses, and $1.5 million in capital projects in 2021.

The BNT noted that In 2021 it created five new warden positions at five national parks. Several parks also received upgrades to infrastructure and features supported by several projects.