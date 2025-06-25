Bahamas National Statistical Institute appoints Dr. Jamiko Deleveaux as Managing Director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS– The Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) has announced the appointment of Dr. Jamiko Deleveaux as its incoming Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025. A Bahamian native with international recognition in the field of demography, Dr. Deleveaux brings over a decade of leadership in data science, public policy, and population research.

This appointment follows a rigorous search and vetting process led by the BNSI Board of Directors in close consultation with key stakeholders. Dr. Deleveaux’s selection reflects a clear alignment between his extensive professional experience and the Institute’s long-term vision for national data transformation.

“Dr. Deleveaux is a highly qualified and capable demographer and spatial analyst who has been doing exceptional work in the United States,” said Gabriella Fraser, Chairperson of the BNSI Board. “He brings to BNSI an impressive research portfolio and an outcomes-based team-oriented approach to leadership that I believe will allow the organisation to build on its institutional legacy with important and necessary capacity strengthening and growth.”

Bridging research, policy, and national development, Dr. Deleveaux brings extensive expertise in applying data for public impact. He holds a Ph.D. in Demography from the University of Texas at San Antonio, as well as Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Sociology from the University of Mississippi. Most recently, he served as Director of the Centre for Population Studies at the University of Mississippi, where he led key initiatives related to census readiness, public health, and socio-demographic analysis. He has also advised U.S. government agencies, led multimillion-dollar research projects, and served in consultancy roles with the United States Census Bureau and The Bahamas’ Ministry of Finance.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis welcomed the appointment while bringing remarks at a reception held on June 23 at the Central Bank of The Bahamas. “In welcoming you, Dr. Deleveaux, you will have in the Government a supporter. We value the contribution and respect the independence of the Bahamas National Statistical Institute,” said Minister Halkitis. He continued: “I was very happy when speaking to the Chair, when she spoke about you and them (the BNSI Board) having conducted the search and identified a Bahamian who had studied and gained experience abroad and is now coming home to lend his expertise in the further building up of our institutional capacity. Know that we respect your expertise and all the work you do.”

Dr. Deleveaux’s appointment comes at a pivotal juncture in BNSI’s evolution. The mandate of BNSI, especially as it relates to the development of the National Statistical Strategy is essential to the wider development of The Bahamas. As BNSI Managing Director, Dr. Deleveaux will Chair the projected National Statistical Committee (NSC), which in collaboration with BNSI’s key stakeholders, has the responsibility for establishing the national strategy.

“I am deeply honoured to serve my country in this capacity,” said Dr. Deleveaux. “Data is not just about numbers, it’s about people, progress, and inclusion. I look forward to working alongside the BNSI team and our partners to strengthen a modern statistical system that informs decisions and supports national development.”

As Managing Director, Dr. Deleveaux will oversee the Institute’s operations, institutional capacity building, stakeholder engagement, and digital transformation agenda. Key priorities under his leadership will include strengthening the Institute’s existing technical base, while enhancing and expanding its capabilities.

“The work of BNSI is relevant to every facet of Bahamian life and every factor of national development. It allows us to plan, to set courses and policy structures for future development and growth based on what we can assess from the data evidence available to us,” added Ms. Fraser. “We are looking forward to Dr. Deleveaux bringing efficiency and innovation to the work of BNSI, in an institutional culture that is grounded in collaboration with BNSI’s stakeholders, both internal and external.”