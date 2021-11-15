Bahamas Ministry of Health & Wellness receives $1M in PPE from Canada

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, received a million dollars’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Canadian government as this country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Minister of Health and Wellness the Dr Michael Darville, this spells “good news” as the country is experiencing a reduction in the number of cases after an aggressive third wave.

Darville made these comments during a courtesy call paid by Emina Tudakovic, high commissioner of Canada to Jamaica and The Bahamas, at the ministry on Friday, November 12, 2021.

She also presented the minister with medical supplies donated by Canada, facilitated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Dr Eldonna Boisson, PAHO/WHO country representative, was on hand for the presentation.

Darville said: “Through this donation of medical supplies from the Canadian government, facilitated by the Pan American Health Organization, The Bahamas can maintain a healthy medical supply inventory for dissemination throughout our archipelago.”

He assured that the country’s Supplies Management Agency will distribute the PPE — which consists of 22 pallets of isolation gowns, one pallet of nursing caps and one pallet of shoe covers — to healthcare workers, especially in the far flung Family Islands who have been on the frontline for almost two years.

“They are tired, exhausted, but their love to care for the Bahamian people is never-ending. We appreciate this spirit. Consequently, The Bahamas remains committed to the protection of these workers and its citizenry at large,” Darville said.

He noted that as new developments occur in the fight against COVID-19, The Bahamas continues to assess and modify its national response. Safety protocols such as physical distancing, washing hands and wearing masks are preventive measures, along with testing and vaccines.

The goal is to “avoid a fourth wave”, Darville said, adding that The Bahamas is looking to Canada and other close countries and partners for best practices.

The governments of Canada and The Bahamas boast of enjoying nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations. Contributions in areas such as tourism, trade and investment, education and medicine have helped to advance the causes of both countries.

“Canada has always been a good partner and we will continue to reach out for technical assistance,” Darville said.

He said that the Davis administration is very optimistic about the future of the healthcare system in the country, which has taken multiple hits from successive major hurricanes, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also shared goals expounded in the recent Speech from the Throne — those of addressing the emergency orders, ensuring Family Island clinics are properly equipped, telemedicine, building new hospitals on New Providence and Grand Bahama through public-private partnerships, introducing catastrophic healthcare insurance to make healthcare more affordable, implementing wellness initiatives and related initiatives.

The Canadian high commissioner pledged further technical assistance and support in combating vaccine hesitancy on social media.