Bahamas meeting and incentive business “ramping up” with major law conference set for this fall

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ meeting and incentive business is ramping back up with a major law industry conference set to be held on New Providence this fall.

The Bahamas will be hosting the 2021 Commonwealth Law Conference (CLC) from September 5 to 9, at the five-star luxury resort Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, where speakers and attendees will be discussing this year’s topic of sustainable justice and the future role of the law.

Nassau will play host to legal practitioners from all over the world convening to debate current issues in the profession, exchange views and share experiences with colleagues.

The CLC is deemed one of the most prestigious events on the global legal calendar. Organized by the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, the four-day conference brings together more than 1,000 international lawyers and judiciary with specializations ranging from corporate to human rights.

Conference attendees can expect high-caliber keynote speakers as well as a programme that covers topics of interest to lawyers, judges, academics and law students.

This year’s sessions will include the following topics: corporate and commercial law, constitutionalism and human rights, legal profession and judiciary, contemporary legal issues, roundtable discussions and sessions for CEOs and young lawyers.

To further enjoy the destination, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the beauty of The Bahamas through local excursions and activities. From pristine beaches, ecotourism and pampering to watersports, sightseeing and fine dining, attendees and their plus-ones will be able to take advantage of local excursions, both during and after the conference, including a Power Boat Adventure to the Exuma Cays and an Historical City Tour of Nassau.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said: “We are honored to be hosting the 2021 Commonwealth Law Conference, joining the ranks of premier destinations like Zambia and Melbourne, which have hosted previously.

“The meetings and incentive travel industry is an important tourism sector for us, bringing large group business to our shores. Event attendees have the opportunity to both work and play from our beautiful beaches, and we encourage all participants to extend their visit, soaking up as much sun, sand and sea as possible.”

The Bahamas is an ideal destination for the groups industry, offering options for every type of occasion, from small corporate events to conferences that spark creative spirits, or a team-building exercise that doubles as a tropical getaway.