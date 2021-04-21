Bahamas lab workers association “concerned” about use of fake COVID tests

Lab Week celebrated this week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Caribbean Association of Medical Technologists (CASMET) yesterday said it is extremely concerned about individuals issuing fake COVID test results — a trend that has seen a number of people hauled before Bahamian courts recently.

“We are extremely concerned that persons without regard for patient safety and the public at large have engaged in the practice of issuing fake COVID test results,” a CASMET statement read.

It added: “The implications of these reports are far-reaching and may place positive patients in an environment where the virus continues to spread.

“Lab owners have also reported egregious practices by non-regulated facilities or by others performing COVID tests but not licensed to do so. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and the need for widespread testing, this practice has increased and may cause standards to be compromised and testing and reporting to also be compromised…

“We are also appealing to the public to understand that countries have restrictions of 72 hours or five days since last tested. As a result, testing dates must reflect the date tested regardless of flight plans.

“It is unlawful and unethical to change the date of testing to accommodate travel arrangements.”

CASMET urged members of the public to only use licensed professionals for COVID testing, and it expressed gratitude to law enforcement officials for persecuting those engaging in the use of fake COVID test results.

As it stressed that its primary concern is public health, the organization also noted: “The public is also advised that there are varying methods and instruments used in PCR testing, along with factors that may affect results.

“If you receive a positive PCR at one lab and days later, a negative at another, that does not mean you are negative.

“Once positive, the Ministry of Health is notified by the lab, and you are asked to quarantine to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Lab Week 2021

The statement came as laboratory professionals around the world celebrate National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week from April 19 to 24, 2021.

CASMET joined with the local branch, the Bahamas Association of Medical Technologists (BAMT), in celebrating, recognizing and appreciating the contribution and dedication of laboratory staff on the front lines.

“CASMET applauds the licensed medical lab facilities in The Bahamas for their standards of professionalism in the workplace and adhering to international standards and best practices,” its statement read.

“The Bahamas has been a leader in the region for hiring board-certified technologists, lab technicians and phlebotomists. Proper training and certification is key to our safety.

“As lab professionals, we are at high risk of exposure as we swab, test and process COVID samples and COVID patients.

“We are grateful to the Bahamas government for recognizing of the role of the medical technologists in this pandemic. In a timely meeting with Prime Minister Hubert Minnis on Tuesday morning, the laboratory managers were reminded that in order to mitigate the spread of COVID in the country, we have a critical role to play.

“Labs must report results quickly to the surveillance unit so that contact tracing begins as soon as possible. As lab professionals, we realize the commitment and dedication needed to support COVID contact tracing, and efforts are consistently being made to improve reporting methods.

“We encourage all testing sites to comply with this mandate and to report positive results within 24 hours. If there is an issue reporting results in 24 hours, these sites must contact the surveillance unit urgently to set up a means of compliance.”

It added: “Congratulations once again to our hard-working laboratory professionals in celebrating Lab Week 2021.”