Bahamas’ inaugural fintech festival to attract more than 3,000 industry leaders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) in partnership with the government of The Bahamas has announced that the country will host a global FinTech and Web3 Festival, from 24-26 January 2023.

The in-person festival will be held at the Atlantis Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas. Branded as D3 Bahamas (Decentralized | Digital | Disruptive), the festival aims to host over 3,000 industry leaders from across the Americas, Middle East, Europe and Asia. The festival will help shape global, regional and industry agendas in FinTech, including Web3, Digital/Crypto Assets, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), Green Finance, and more.

Commenting on the launch of D3, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said: “the government is aiming to substantially grow the digital assets sector in The Bahamas and through this festival bring FinTech thought leaders, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and people with a deep interest in this space to our shores.”

Executive Director of the Commission Christina Rolle said, “The Commission is pleased to collaborate with the Government in hosting D3 Bahamas. The festival represents a proactive initiative by the Commission to lead the regulatory discussion about FinTech and to address solutions that will inform the future of FinTech and Web3, in The Bahamas and globally.”

D3 Bahamas is a week-long Fintech festival comprising five tracks, including a regulatory showcase, Venture Capital Forum, Million Dollar Pitch and Bahamas Spotlight. There will also reportedly be more than 50 networking/side events.

Finnoverse is the official event organizer of D3 Bahamas. The firm has been organizing the Hong Kong FinTech Week since 2015. CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Sar stated that the three global trends highlighted in the D3 brand represent global trends reshaping financing services today.

“As more global computing power has driven down computing costs, all-things digital are more possible than ever and decentralization will help ‘solve for trust’ the challenges that blockchain overcomes,” he said.

“This space is poised for continued disruption as the technology and teams that power tomorrow’s solutions with investment, competition and innovation come together at D3 to discuss what’s possible throughout the digital economy ecosystem.”