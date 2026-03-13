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Bahamas imports surge 13 percent to $1.4B in Q4 2025

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas National Statistical Institute reported that merchandise imports into The Bahamas climbed to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 13 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, driven largely by machinery, transportation equipment and food products.

According to the institute’s latest Foreign Trade Statistics, machinery and transport equipment remained the largest import category, totaling $482 million, or 35 percent of total imports during the quarter.

Food and live animals accounted for the second-largest share of imports at $211 million, representing 15 percent of total goods brought into the country.

Other major contributors included manufactured goods classified chiefly by material, miscellaneous manufactured articles, and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials, which together totaled $461 million, accounting for 34 percent of overall imports.

Meanwhile, total exports — including domestic exports and re-exports — declined by 5 percent year-over-year, reaching $186 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The leading export categories were food and live animals, totaling $49 million or 26 percent of exports, followed by manufactured goods classified chiefly by materials, which totaled $46 million, representing 24 percent of total exports.

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