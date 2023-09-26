“VISIONARY”: Wilchcombe remembered as spirited two-time tourism minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism stakeholders yesterday hailed former Cabinet Minster Obie Wilchombe as a “visionary” who played a key role in several pivotal private sector developments within the local tourism sector.

Wilchcombe, the Member of Parliament for West End and Bimini, was confirmed dead yesterday, sending shockwaves across the political landscape. Wilchcombe also served twice as Minister for Tourism.

The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president, Robert “Sandy” Sands, in a statement yesterday, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and Parliamentary colleagues on the passing of Mr Wilchcombe, noting that he was twice-former Minister of Tourism and Aviation serving in that capacity from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2017.

“Minister Wilchcombe dedicated his life to serving his country, countrymen, and women. He did so with poise and passion and unbounded vigor,” Sands stated.

“His desire, devotion and determination inspired those who worked with and for him. Though the standards he set for others were high, those he set for himself were higher. He led by example while fully recognizing the strength and power of partnerships. When goals were realized, Obediah was as generous as he was gracious in expressing his gratitude to all persons and parties involved in the achievement.”

He further noted: “To Obie Wilchcombe, every Bahamian mattered; he saw the sheer potential in people and believed great things could happen if that potential were unleashed. Under his leadership, which spanned and influenced a multitude of BHTA Presidents and other tourism industry leaders… great things did happen.”

Sands said that as Minister of Tourism, Wilchcombe helped guide the “return-to-market” of the Baha Mar project.

“Minister Wilchcombe exuded confidence and civility, and it was these characteristics, and his inestimable capacity to comprehend the complexities of our tourism industry, and the stakeholders engaged and invested in tourism, that afforded him the ability to bring people together to achieve the best possible outcome.

“He truly believed The Bahamas was the best country on the planet to visit and live in; this vision never wavered. Whether we were on a peak or in a valley, Obediah saw a bright and beautiful horizon for The Bahamas and its people.”

Sands described Wilchcombe’s dedication to the elevation of the Bahamian people as limitless.

“His efforts and undertakings echoed this sentiment; he reactivated the re-envisioned version of The Bahama Host Program; he was an avid supporter of efforts to revitalize Historic Nassau. A true visionary, Wilchcombe played a key role in pivotal private sector developments, including bringing to fruition The Cove and Reef phases of the Atlantis development; the transformation of Downtown Nassau and developments in the Family Islands, particularly Bimini, Abaco and Exuma.”

According to Sands, Wilchcombe was fervently engaged in efforts to propel and promote Bahamian entrepreneurs, noting that at the helm of The Ministry of Tourism during his second term, he worked in partnership with the BHTA to bring to bear the Tru Tru Bahamian Marketplace, one of the largest authentically Bahamian “tradeshows” of its kind, which sought to better-connect local merchants and artisans with the tourism sectors’ wholesale purchasers.

“The Minister also sought to improve the export market for Bahamians, to enable more Bahamian products and services to breach our borders. Joint undertakings such as the tradeshow and The Tru Tru Bahamian Festival sought to showcase the best The Bahamas had to offer to tourists and local markets,” said Sands.

“Minister Wilchcombe was also an ardent supporter of Bahamian Culinarians; he and his team at the Ministry of Tourism worked with the BHTA to support and encourage our National Culinary Team at CCHTA’sannual prestigious Taste of The Caribbean event. Minister was one of the most vocal and energetic “cheerleaders” for our National Culinary team members.”