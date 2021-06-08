Bahamas High Commissioner to Canada officially assumes post

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Cabinet minister Kenneth Russell has officially assumed his post as High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to Canada, confirmed the Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield yesterday.

The former commissioner, Alvin Smith, returned to The Bahamas last year after completing his tour of duty on November 7, 2020.

Foreign service officer Chanelle Brown served as chargé d’affaires during the interim period.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Henfield said the ministry has been trying to get Russell in the position for a while, but this was a challenge due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have all the confidence that Russell will do his country proud and continue to hold the Bahamian flag high,” he said.

Russell is a former parliamentarian and former Minister of Housing during the Ingraham administration.

Henfield further commended Smith for a job well done when he served in the position