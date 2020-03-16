NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Carnival has been postponed due to safety concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers released a press statement announcing the road march and related events have been sidelined after the country recorded its first confirmed case on Sunday. “The health and safety of our supporters is of paramount concern for The […]
Coronavirus: Bahamas Carnival postponed
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Carnival has been postponed due to safety concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers released a... read more »