Coronavirus: Bahamas Carnival postponed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Carnival has been postponed due to safety concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers released a... read more »

March 16, 2020 at 10:42 am | Ava Turnquest
Nassau Cruise Port construction expected to stay on track

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Cruise Port said its construction plans will not be derailed by the COVID-19 fall-out. Demolition... read more »

March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 at 9:30 am | Natario McKenzie
Coronavirus: Medical staff at Fleming St clinic, A&E asked to self-quarantine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Doctors and nurses stationed at the Accident & Emergency (A&E) Department and the Fleming Street Clinic last... read more »

March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 at 4:44 am | Ava Turnquest
Coronavirus response is “greatest national priority”

All schools closed for a month UK, Ireland and Europe added to travel ban NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr... read more »

March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 at 3:49 am | Sloan Smith | 1
Coronavirus: BPL ready for increased load as self-isolation measures begin

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Chairman Dr Donovan Moxey said the power provider is more than prepared... read more »

March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 at 3:48 am | Royston Jones Jr.
Global COVID-19 pandemic delays oil drilling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  The COVID-19 global pandemic has led oil explorer Bahamas Petroleum to delay drilling of exploration well Perseverance-1, the... read more »

March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 at 3:47 am | Natario McKenzie

Private sector must adapt to coronavirus impact

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The private sector will now need to be ‘more nimble’ to adapt to the impact of the... read more »

March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 at 3:46 am | Natario McKenzie
TUC “very disappointed” about exclusion from COVID-19 taskforce

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson said he is “very disappointed” the umbrella union has not... read more »

March 16, 2020March 16, 2020 at 3:46 am | Royston Jones Jr.

Coronavirus: Number of sick people on anchored cruiseliner jumps to 40

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The infected cruiseliner blocked from docking in The Bahamas over the weekend, has now isolated 40 people... read more »

March 15, 2020 at 6:30 pm | Sloan Smith
Coronavirus: Prince George Dock closed until cruise lines return

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian tourism industry stakeholders are bracing for significant downturn in businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to... read more »

March 15, 2020 at 6:18 pm | Natario McKenzie
Coronavirus: US Embassy cancels visa appointments

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The US Embassy has cancelled immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments indefinitely in a bid to prevent the... read more »

March 15, 2020 at 4:12 pm | Eyewitness News
Coronavirus: Pandemic likely to impact nation’s fiscal projections

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – With the country still recovering from the devastation and economic shock of Hurricane Dorian, Deputy Prime Minister... read more »

March 15, 2020March 15, 2020 at 3:15 pm | Natario McKenzie
GAME CHANGER: Country records first case of coronavirus

Aggressive contact tracing underway, patient has no travel history NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 61-year-old Bahamian woman has been confirmed as... read more »

March 15, 2020 at 2:42 pm | Royston Jones Jr.