Bahamas Grid Company appoints Ryan Holder as COO as all-Bahamian leadership transition continues

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Bahamas Grid Company (BGC) has appointed energy and infrastructure executive Ryan Holder as its new Chief Operating Officer, further cementing the company’s transition to an independent, all-Bahamian leadership team as it pushes ahead with a $130 million overhaul of New Providence’s electricity grid.

Holder, who brings extensive international energy and sustainability experience from Canada, joins CEO Dareo McKenzie and Chief Financial Officer Gladys Fernander at the helm of BGC. Their appointments follow the conclusion of Island Grid Solutions’ (IGS) management role in April.

BGC said Holder has held senior roles at Metrolinx, the Ontario Energy Board and the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, with experience spanning utility coordination, regulatory compliance, capital project management, stakeholder engagement and risk reduction.

His previous experience also includes engineering planning for major developments in The Bahamas, including the Baha Mar resort development and the redevelopment of Lynden Pindling International Airport.

“It is important for younger Bahamians to see people like themselves at the forefront of energy transformation in this country and leading companies like BGC,” Holder said.

“It is my belief that Bahamians are equally as capable as anyone else to lead this organization and bring about the necessary transformational changes needed to modernize the energy sector in this country.”

Welcoming the appointment, McKenzie said Holder’s selection underscores BGC’s commitment to Bahamian leadership.

“In appointing Ryan as COO, we can expect a leader with a proven track record in utility coordination, regulatory compliance, and the delivery of complex infrastructure projects,” McKenzie said.

“Mr. Holder brings over two decades of experience that includes senior roles at Metrolinx, the Ontario Energy Board, and the Bahamas Electricity Corporation. His expertise spans capital project management, stakeholder engagement, and risk reduction, all of which are critical for operational excellence and strategic growth. Notably, his leadership experience includes the engineering planning of major projects such as the Baha Mar Resort Development and Nassau International Airport Redevelopment demonstrating his ability to manage large-scale initiatives, coordinate with diverse stakeholders, and deliver results under challenging conditions.”

McKenzie said Holder’s leadership would also be important in strengthening trust within the company and among its external partners.

“As CEO, I consider myself fortunate to have Mr. Holder as my COO and I welcome him as an exceptional addition to our all-Bahamian led team here at BGC,” he said.

BGC said it has invested approximately $130 million over the past two years in critical upgrades to New Providence’s transmission and distribution infrastructure.

With its management transition now continuing under Bahamian leadership, the company said its focus remains on modernizing the grid and improving the reliability and resilience of the island’s electricity network.