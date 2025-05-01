Bahamas Gospel Music Awards Announces 2025 Nominees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The anticipation for the 5 th anniversary of the Bahamas
Gospel Music Awards (BGMA) 2025 reached new heights as the official Nominee
Announcement, hosted by Gandhi Pinder and DJ Godson, unveiled this year’s most
outstanding gospel music talents. The prestigious awards ceremony is set to take place
on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, at the Baha Mar Convention Centre at 6pm.
Gospel music fans can secure their seats for this electrifying event as tickets are now
on sale for $30 at Tyreflex Star Motors. The BGMA continues to honor and celebrate
excellence within the Bahamian gospel music industry, recognizing the dedication,
artistry, and faith-driven commitment of its artists.
Leading the nominations this year is Akeem Gardiner and Antonio J. Thompson with
an impressive 10 nominations, followed closely by Eman, securing 9 nominations.
Shara J earned 7 nominations, alongside I Am Stacs, while Edison Sumner & VoP
secured 6 nominations. Bernadette Turnquest, Stephen Cefort Jr., each received 5
nominations, with Michelle Gardiner and Colyn Kristopher and Cara T. Newton
earning 4 nominations apiece. Other notable nominees include Stermon, Willissa
Nyobi Mackey, Southland Music, Frankelle Outten, and Young W.Y.S.T.M., each
receiving 3 nominations for their outstanding contributions to the industry.
One of the most prestigious honors of the evening will be the Lifetime Achievement
Award, which will be presented to gospel radio station, Inspiration 107, in recognition
of its impactful contribution to the growth and development of gospel music in the
Bahamas.
Inspiration 107.9 FM, affectionately known as "The Inspiration Station," is a
prominent gospel radio station in The Bahamas, operated by the Broadcasting
Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB). Established in 1962, the station has been a
steadfast platform for religious music and programming, uplifting listeners across the
archipelago.
The BGMA 2025 promises to be a night of inspiration, celebration, and soul-stirring
performances as the nation’s gospel music community gathers to honor its finest. For
more updates and exclusive content, followers are encouraged to connect with the
BGMA on Facebook and Instagram.
BGMA Nominees 2025
Artist of the Year
Bernadette Turnquest
Akeem Gardiner
Edison Sumner & VoP
Shara J
Eman
Antonio J. Thompson
Male Artist of the Year
Stephen Cefort Jr.
Akeem Gardiner
Stermon
Eman
Antonio J. Thompson
I Am Stacs
Female Artist of the Year
Rachel Mackey
Willissa Nyobi Mackey
Shara J
Cara T. Newton
Bernadette Turnquest
Frankelle Outten
Michelle Gardiner
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Lavard ‘Manifest’ Parks
Najie Dun
I Am Stacs
Nish
Young W.Y.S.T.M.
Eman
Bazza
New Artist of the Year
Judah House of Music
Antonio J. Thompson
Stephen Cefort Jr.
Willissa Nyobi Mackey
Enue Music
Frankelle Outten
Duo, Group or Ensemble of the Year
Antonia N. Wilson & Legato Ensemble
Young W.Y.S.T.M.
Southland Music
Judah House of Music
Edison Sumner & VoP
Enue Music
Producer of the Year
Akeem Gardiner
Junior Scott
Marvin Sands
Lesroy Byers
Orthneil Humes
Kamal Roberts
Album of the Year
“Live in the Upper Room: Part 1” – Antonio J. Thompson
“Enthroned” – Shara J
“Fascades and Personas” – Eman
“The Unscripted Project” – Bernadette Turnquest
“Heart’s Song” – Akeem Gardiner
“The King Has Come” – RMG Music Collective
Song of the Year
“Worship Chant (The Sound)” – Bernadette Turnquest
“Heal The Land” – Stephen Cefort Jr. ft. Pastor Rosemery Pena
“Marvelous” – Edison Sumner & VoP
“You Can Do Anything” – Antonio J. Thompson
“Break” – Cara T. Newton, Pastor Devard Francis & Southland Music
“Move Outta My Way” – Shara J
Shanique Thurston
Traditional Song of the Year
“I Want To Be Holy” – Margo Wallace Kelly
“Bahamian Wake Medley” – Antonia Wilson & Legato Vocal Ensemble ft. Marguerite Brennen-Samuels
“If You Only Knew” – Joshua Stewart
“Cleanse Me” – Willissa Nyobi Mackey
“He’s Coming” – Nehemiah Hield
“At His Name” – Bernadette Turnquest
Contemporary Song of the Year (Japheth ‘Lyrically Blessed’ Ferguson Award)
“Talitha Koum” – Frankelle Outten
“Ascend” – Legacy Global Music
“God’s Got Me (Remix)” – Shara J ft. Nf Shawn
“Marvelous” – Edison Sumner & VoP
“Protector” – Akeem Gardiner
“New Mercies” – Enue Music
Praise and Worship Song of the Year (Pastor Mark Bethel Award)
“Big God” – Stermon ft. DeVaughn Rolle, Leandria Smith, Charles Smith & Davian Chase
“Treasure” – Judah House of Music ft. Averia Rolle
“I Worship You” – Edison Sumner & VoP ft. Colyn Kristopher
“My Hope” – Antonio J. Thompson
“You Can Do Anything” – Antonio J. Thompson
“Heal The Land” – Stephen Cefort Jr. ft. Rosemery Pena
Collaboration of the Year
“My Heart Longs” – Eman ft. Michelle Gardiner, Davian Chase & Colyn Kristopher
“Big God” – Stermon ft. DeVaughn Rolle, Leandria Smith, Charles Smith & Davian Chase
“I Believe God” – Antonio J. Thompson ft. Pastor Necole Watson
“I Worship You” – Edison Sumner & VoP ft. Colyn Kristopher
“Heal The Land” – Stephen Cefort Jr. ft. Pastor Rosemery Pena
“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“Just Like That” – Najie Dun
“Rep Jesus” – Young W.Y.S.T.M.
“Praise Jesus” – Bazza
“Outta My Way” – Nisha
“The Art of Silence” – Eman
“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughter of Dynasty
Junkanoo Rake-n-Scrape Song of the Year (Kevin McKenzie Award)
“Move Outta My Way” – Shara J
“Break” – Cara T. Newton, Pastor Devard Francis & Southland Music
“Worthy” – Adrian Edgecombe & Sweet Emily Williams
“Faithful God” – Marc Ministry ft. Alisha
“Worship Chant (The Sound)” – Bernadette Turnquest
Inspirational Song of the Year
“I Am A Warrior” – Veola Sophia
“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty
“Good Vibes” – Eman ft. Karrington McKenzie
“My Love” – Angelica McIntosh ft. Antonio J. Thompson
“The System” – Akeem Gardiner
“One Sound” – Tracy Knowles
Reggae Song of the Year
“So Will I” – Michelle Gardiner
“Shadow of Your Wings” – Akeem Gardiner
“Goodness of God” – Landlord
“Reggae Worship” – Akeem Gardiner
“Praise Ye The Lord” – Nagiasym
“Heart’s Song” – Akeem Gardiner ft. Michelle Gardiner
Music Video of the Year
“The Art of Silence” – Eman
“Reggae Worship” – Akeem Gardiner
“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty
“Break” – Cara T. Newton, Pastor Devard Francis & Southland Music
“Ascend” – Legacy Global Music
“God’s Got Me (Remix)” – Shara J ft. Nf Shawn
Special Project of the Year
“Joy in the Air” – Colyn Kristopher
“My Love” – Angelica McIntosh ft. Antonio J. Thompson
“The King Has Come” – RMG Music Collective
“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty
Lifetime Achievement Award
Inspiration 107FM