Bahamas Gospel Music Awards Announces 2025 Nominees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The anticipation for the 5 th anniversary of the Bahamas

Gospel Music Awards (BGMA) 2025 reached new heights as the official Nominee

Announcement, hosted by Gandhi Pinder and DJ Godson, unveiled this year’s most

outstanding gospel music talents. The prestigious awards ceremony is set to take place

on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, at the Baha Mar Convention Centre at 6pm.

Gospel music fans can secure their seats for this electrifying event as tickets are now

on sale for $30 at Tyreflex Star Motors. The BGMA continues to honor and celebrate

excellence within the Bahamian gospel music industry, recognizing the dedication,

artistry, and faith-driven commitment of its artists.

Leading the nominations this year is Akeem Gardiner and Antonio J. Thompson with

an impressive 10 nominations, followed closely by Eman, securing 9 nominations.

Shara J earned 7 nominations, alongside I Am Stacs, while Edison Sumner & VoP

secured 6 nominations. Bernadette Turnquest, Stephen Cefort Jr., each received 5

nominations, with Michelle Gardiner and Colyn Kristopher and Cara T. Newton

earning 4 nominations apiece. Other notable nominees include Stermon, Willissa

Nyobi Mackey, Southland Music, Frankelle Outten, and Young W.Y.S.T.M., each

receiving 3 nominations for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

One of the most prestigious honors of the evening will be the Lifetime Achievement

Award, which will be presented to gospel radio station, Inspiration 107, in recognition

of its impactful contribution to the growth and development of gospel music in the

Bahamas.

​Inspiration 107.9 FM, affectionately known as "The Inspiration Station," is a

prominent gospel radio station in The Bahamas, operated by the Broadcasting

Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB). Established in 1962, the station has been a

steadfast platform for religious music and programming, uplifting listeners across the

archipelago.

The BGMA 2025 promises to be a night of inspiration, celebration, and soul-stirring

performances as the nation’s gospel music community gathers to honor its finest. For

more updates and exclusive content, followers are encouraged to connect with the

BGMA on Facebook and Instagram.

BGMA Nominees 2025

Artist of the Year

Bernadette Turnquest

Akeem Gardiner

Edison Sumner & VoP

Shara J

Eman

Antonio J. Thompson

Male Artist of the Year

Stephen Cefort Jr.

Akeem Gardiner

Stermon

Eman

Antonio J. Thompson

I Am Stacs

Female Artist of the Year

Rachel Mackey

Willissa Nyobi Mackey

Shara J

Cara T. Newton

Bernadette Turnquest

Frankelle Outten

Michelle Gardiner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Lavard ‘Manifest’ Parks

Najie Dun

I Am Stacs

Nish

Young W.Y.S.T.M.

Eman

Bazza

New Artist of the Year

Judah House of Music

Antonio J. Thompson

Stephen Cefort Jr.

Willissa Nyobi Mackey

Enue Music

Frankelle Outten

Duo, Group or Ensemble of the Year

Antonia N. Wilson & Legato Ensemble

Young W.Y.S.T.M.

Southland Music

Judah House of Music

Edison Sumner & VoP

Enue Music

Producer of the Year

Akeem Gardiner

Junior Scott

Marvin Sands

Lesroy Byers

Orthneil Humes

Kamal Roberts

Album of the Year

“Live in the Upper Room: Part 1” – Antonio J. Thompson

“Enthroned” – Shara J

“Fascades and Personas” – Eman

“The Unscripted Project” – Bernadette Turnquest

“Heart’s Song” – Akeem Gardiner

“The King Has Come” – RMG Music Collective

Song of the Year

“Worship Chant (The Sound)” – Bernadette Turnquest

“Heal The Land” – Stephen Cefort Jr. ft. Pastor Rosemery Pena

“Marvelous” – Edison Sumner & VoP

“You Can Do Anything” – Antonio J. Thompson

“Break” – Cara T. Newton, Pastor Devard Francis & Southland Music

“Move Outta My Way” – Shara J

Shanique Thurston

Traditional Song of the Year

“I Want To Be Holy” – Margo Wallace Kelly

“Bahamian Wake Medley” – Antonia Wilson & Legato Vocal Ensemble ft. Marguerite Brennen-Samuels

“If You Only Knew” – Joshua Stewart

“Cleanse Me” – Willissa Nyobi Mackey

“He’s Coming” – Nehemiah Hield

“At His Name” – Bernadette Turnquest

Contemporary Song of the Year (Japheth ‘Lyrically Blessed’ Ferguson Award)

“Talitha Koum” – Frankelle Outten

“Ascend” – Legacy Global Music

“God’s Got Me (Remix)” – Shara J ft. Nf Shawn

“Marvelous” – Edison Sumner & VoP

“Protector” – Akeem Gardiner

“New Mercies” – Enue Music

Praise and Worship Song of the Year (Pastor Mark Bethel Award)

“Big God” – Stermon ft. DeVaughn Rolle, Leandria Smith, Charles Smith & Davian Chase

“Treasure” – Judah House of Music ft. Averia Rolle

“I Worship You” – Edison Sumner & VoP ft. Colyn Kristopher

“My Hope” – Antonio J. Thompson

“You Can Do Anything” – Antonio J. Thompson

“Heal The Land” – Stephen Cefort Jr. ft. Rosemery Pena

Collaboration of the Year

“My Heart Longs” – Eman ft. Michelle Gardiner, Davian Chase & Colyn Kristopher

“Big God” – Stermon ft. DeVaughn Rolle, Leandria Smith, Charles Smith & Davian Chase

“I Believe God” – Antonio J. Thompson ft. Pastor Necole Watson

“I Worship You” – Edison Sumner & VoP ft. Colyn Kristopher

“Heal The Land” – Stephen Cefort Jr. ft. Pastor Rosemery Pena

“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Just Like That” – Najie Dun

“Rep Jesus” – Young W.Y.S.T.M.

“Praise Jesus” – Bazza

“Outta My Way” – Nisha

“The Art of Silence” – Eman

“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughter of Dynasty

Junkanoo Rake-n-Scrape Song of the Year (Kevin McKenzie Award)

“Move Outta My Way” – Shara J

“Break” – Cara T. Newton, Pastor Devard Francis & Southland Music

“Worthy” – Adrian Edgecombe & Sweet Emily Williams

“Faithful God” – Marc Ministry ft. Alisha

“Worship Chant (The Sound)” – Bernadette Turnquest

Inspirational Song of the Year

“I Am A Warrior” – Veola Sophia

“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty

“Good Vibes” – Eman ft. Karrington McKenzie

“My Love” – Angelica McIntosh ft. Antonio J. Thompson

“The System” – Akeem Gardiner

“One Sound” – Tracy Knowles

Reggae Song of the Year

“So Will I” – Michelle Gardiner

“Shadow of Your Wings” – Akeem Gardiner

“Goodness of God” – Landlord

“Reggae Worship” – Akeem Gardiner

“Praise Ye The Lord” – Nagiasym

“Heart’s Song” – Akeem Gardiner ft. Michelle Gardiner

Music Video of the Year

“The Art of Silence” – Eman

“Reggae Worship” – Akeem Gardiner

“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty

“Break” – Cara T. Newton, Pastor Devard Francis & Southland Music

“Ascend” – Legacy Global Music

“God’s Got Me (Remix)” – Shara J ft. Nf Shawn

Special Project of the Year

“Joy in the Air” – Colyn Kristopher

“My Love” – Angelica McIntosh ft. Antonio J. Thompson

“The King Has Come” – RMG Music Collective

“Don’t Count Me Out” – I Am Stacs ft. Gregory Cash & Daughters of Dynasty

Lifetime Achievement Award

Inspiration 107FM