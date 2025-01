NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar has arrived on Bahamian shores, with the franchise housed inside Fusion Superplex.

Since its opening last month, the Bahamas franchise has become the second busiest location after the Times Square branch, according to Restaurant Operations Manager Rayford Rahming.

Rahming told Eyewitness News that the goal is to deliver a memorable experience for guests.

The franchise employs more than 150 Bahamians.