Bahamas Feeding Network names new executive director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nine years and tens of thousands of distributed meals after its launch, the Bahamas Feeding Network (BFN) announced a change in leadership this week.

Reverend Lester Ferguson has been appointed executive director. He is one of the founding directors of the non-profit organization and replaces Philip Smith, who served in that post since the organization was formed in 2013.

Smith resigned to accept a position at a new NGO, but will remain on the board of directors of BFN.

The announcement of the change came from BFN Chairman Felix Stubbs.

“The Bahamas Feeding Network thanks Philip Smith for his years of dedication to the eradication of hunger in our Bahamas,” said Stubbs.

“Philip’s passion and his tireless energy, compassion and fundraising have truly made him the face in the fight against hunger for nearly a decade and we are pleased that he will remain on the board.

“We wish him every success and we welcome Lester Ferguson, a man whose purpose-driven life has impacted and uplifted countless numbers of men, women and children whose lives are better today because of his encouragement.”

Ferguson was the first Bahamian divisional commander of the Salvation Army in The Bahamas, leading that ministry organization for ten years. Following that post, he headed the policies and regulations unit of the Persons with Disabilities Equal Opportunities Act.

Since 2017, Ferguson has been the pastor of Grant’s Town Wesley Methodist Church.

He praised his predecessor and said he is excited to tackle the work ahead.

“I am honored to help continue the mission of the Bahamas Feeding Network,” Ferguson said.

“One of the objectives of the network is to be a resource for feeding centers across Nassau, and I look forward to further strengthening all of our partnerships to help hungry families in our nation.”

Smith estimates that BFN was responsible for putting tens of thousands of meals on the tables of Bahamians since 2013.

“The Bahamas Feeding Network could never have done this without the incredible support of believers in what we were doing,” he said.

“We are grateful for the contributions of a number of local and international organizations and businesses whose unwavering generosity kept our mission alive, especially during the last two years of the pandemic.

“We would never have even started without our founder, His Excellency Frank Crothers, and our board members.

“We have come a long way and I salute our staff, volunteers, donors and other partners who are here every day; they are the real heroes.

“I believe we could not have found a better person than Lester Ferguson, who has been an active board member since the beginning, to take the Bahamas Feeding Network into the future.”