Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union strike poll pending

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Members of the Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union are expected to participate in a strike poll tomorrow according to president of the union Deron Brooks.

Brooks, who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday, said that there are a number of issues the union is experiencing with government but he explained that this strike vote will focus on “outstanding hours of overtime pay for officers.”

According to Brooks, the court recently ruled in favor of the union concerning outstanding hours of overtime pay for officers, to date he said that government has not addressed the issue.

The strike vote takes place on October 30th, union members across the chain of islands will be able to participate by voting at local labour offices.

