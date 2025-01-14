Bahamas Cross Ball to honor three longstanding supporters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Time is winding down until The Bahamas Red Cross Society hosts its Red Cross Ball which is slated to be held January 25, 2025; former parliamentarian, Sir Franklyn Wilson and his wife, former Senate President Sharon Wilson, along with Bamboo Shack’s Proprietor Elaine Pinder will be honored for their philanthropic efforts which have assisted the Bahamas Red Cross.

The society’s president, Edison Sumner made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday morning, he revealed that this year’s ball will be held at the Atlantis Resort under the theme “Mystic Blossoms: An Enchanted Journey Through Asia.”

Sumner asserted that the Wilsons’ were selected due to their longstanding support of the non-profit organization which he said dates back to 1972.

Sumner revealed that Lady Wilson previously served as Chairman of the Red Cross Ball committee and the annual Red Cross Fair committee. He also shared that Lady Wilson supported the organization’s “Meals on Wheels” program.

Sumner also described Pinder as one of the society’s most “ardent supporters.”