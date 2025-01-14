Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Bahamas Cross Ball to honor three longstanding supporters

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Time is winding down until The Bahamas Red Cross Society hosts its Red Cross Ball which is slated to be held January 25, 2025; former parliamentarian, Sir Franklyn Wilson and his wife, former Senate President Sharon Wilson, along with Bamboo Shack’s Proprietor Elaine Pinder will be honored for their philanthropic efforts which have assisted the Bahamas Red Cross.

The society’s president, Edison Sumner made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday morning, he revealed that this year’s ball will be held at the Atlantis Resort under the theme “Mystic Blossoms: An Enchanted Journey Through Asia.”

Sumner asserted that the Wilsons’ were selected due to their longstanding support of the non-profit organization which he said dates back to 1972.

Sumner revealed that Lady Wilson previously served as Chairman of the Red Cross Ball committee and the annual Red Cross Fair committee. He also shared that Lady Wilson supported the organization’s “Meals on Wheels” program.

Sumner also described Pinder as one of the society’s most “ardent supporters.”

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture