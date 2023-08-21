Bahamas Constitution Party plans legal action to prevent LBGTQ curriculum in schools

Education minister dismisses ‘erroneous claims’ over LBGTQ curriculum

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Bahamas Constitution Party (BCP) says that it is taking legal action against the Ministry of Education, a move which it says is necessary to protect minors against efforts by education officials to raise LBGTQ awareness in schools without parental consent.

In a statement, Pastor Glenroy Bethel, the BCP’s deputy leader, called these legal proceedings “necessary for the protection” of minors under 18.

“It is public knowledge that the Ministry of Education and the Director of Education and their associates mentioned in this press conference have taken the position to bring LGBTQ awareness to our minor children without the consent of the parents in the public or private school system,” Bethel said, a claim that officials from that Ministry have emphatically denied.

According to Bethel, any amendments to the curriculum in schools across the country should be reviewed and examined by parents and guardians.

“Legal rights are the responsibility of the parents once the children are Minors. Not the Ministry of Education, or the Department of Social Services or the Bahamas Union of Teachers or any other public authority or unions. Whatever awareness the ministry would like to introduce to the children that are minors, they must introduce it to the parent or parents who have the authority. The Ministry of Education, Department of Social Services and the Bahamas Union of Teachers must have a consent form signed by the parent or guardian of the child,” Bethel argued.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin dismissed suggestions that education officials were seeking to introduce LBGTQ curriculum in schools. She told reporters yesterday: “The assertions that are made are untrue. We have a curriculum and it is focusing on literacy, numeracy, helping our young people to be articulate, to help them have a grounding in the subject matter. These are the things we celebrate. The erroneous distractions are not helpful.”

Still, the BCP’s deputy leader is pledging legal action in the matter.

“We have taken the legal steps in this civil action against the Ministry of Education, The Department of Social Services, and the Bahamas Union of Teachers (but) President and all teachers who are members of the Union who have participated in the awareness exercise in the school curriculum for minors without the parent’s permission,” said Bethel.

“The people of the Bahamas must know that the Supreme Court of The Bahamas is the guardian of The Bahamas Constitution and is mandated to protect the constitutional rights of every Bahamian Citizen.”

Bethel claimed in his press release that The Bahamas’ constitution was established upon Christian values and the rule of law.

The preamble of the Constitution of The Bahamas proclaims a national commitment to “an abiding respect for Christian values”.