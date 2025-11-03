Bahamas Constitution Party Leader condemns possible addition of more constituencies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Leader of the Bahamas Constitution Party, Ali McIntosh, has criticized the possible addition of more seats to the Bahamas Parliament.

Her comments come amid rumors that the Boundaries Commission has recommended at least two more seats to Parliament, bringing the total number of constituencies to 41 if the recommendation is accepted.

In a statement to the media, McIntosh said that, “while population growth and equitable representation are vital considerations… expanding Parliament is neither a necessity nor a wise course at this juncture in our nation’s development.”

“At a time when Bahamian families face the rising cost of living, a strained healthcare system, and high energy bills, the people do not need more politicians; they need more productivity, more prudence, and more progress.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, on nomination day, confirmed that the report was given to the Prime Minister but was tight-lipped on the details of the recommendations.