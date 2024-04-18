Bahamas Christian Council still waiting on govt. invitation to consult on new anti-gang legislation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – President of the Bahamas Christian Council Bishop Delton Fernander expressed concerns Thursday morning that the church has not consulted on the Anti-Gang Bill (2024) and the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was tabled in the Lower Chamber on Wednesday April 17, 2024.

Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted that the bill will strengthen his administration’s plans to dismantle gangs and their recruitment efforts which police officials claimed have been responsible for criminal activity and bloodshed across the country.

Bishop Fernander argued that while he understands what the legislation intends to do, “we (the church) were not consulted and we did not get a copy of the bill to even know what’s inside the bill.”

The Davis administration has revealed that the new bill states a person convicted of involvement in gang activity could be liable to a $100,000 fine and up to 25-years in prison.

There is also a prison term of up to 20 years for people who harbor gang leaders or gang members.