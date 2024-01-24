Bahamas Charter Yacht Show sees growth surge with ‘double’ the number of registered boats compared to last year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A former president of the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) says that The Bahamas’ Charter Yacht show is “growing faster than expected,” citing the doubling of registered boats for this year’s event compared to last year as a clear indicator of the industry’s economic viability.

“We’re looking at 85 boats and 150 brokers. It’s growing faster than we expected, and so we’re happy about that. We have doubled the number of boats registered this year. We had to stop the registration because it was getting to be more than we had room for,” said Peter Maury, operator of The Bay Street Marina.

“I think we can build it even bigger if we look at the economics of it. So many people refuse to accept this is a viable industry. Our focus has been heavily on cruise ships, but this is a different kind of business,” said Maury.

“A lot of people want to be here. Last year, we had a very large showing with a lot of brokers. We’re hoping that a lot of people pick The Bahamas.”

The second Bahamas Charter Yacht Show is set for January 25-28. According to a press release from the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation, and Investments, event participants can anticipate four days of exclusive events hosted by partners and sponsors such as Margaritaville Beach Resort, British Colonial, John Watlings, Hurricane Hole Marina, Atlantis, and the Nassau Cruise Port. The event will charge a fee selectively applicable to registered charter brokers, yacht crew, vendors, and sponsors.

“The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is thrilled to lend its support to The Bahamas Yacht Charter Show, a highly anticipated event that showcases the wide array of yachting offerings across our archipelago,” said John Pinder II, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation “This event has attracted yachting professionals from around the globe, who have come to exhibit and network. They will spread the message of the countless unique experiences that await among our pristine islands in this yachters’ paradise. I am eager to expand and elevate The Bahamas Yacht Charter Show to become the world’s foremost yachting event—a must-attend experience.”