Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employer’s Confederation chief executive steps down

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce & Employers’ Confederation could soon be in search of a new chief executive once again.

In a letter to its membership, the BCCEC advised that Dr Waldon Russell had departed effective June 17, less than a year after taking up the post.

BCCEC chairperson Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson said: “I would like to thank Dr Russell for his efforts in furthering the mission of the BCCEC, particularly as his tenure has coincided with the challenging period of the COVID pandemic. We wish him the very best.”

She added: “As the voice of the business community our leadership, and our talented team at the BCCEC secretariat, will continue the important work of supporting our members’ success and growth as the economy emerges from the global pandemic.

Russell, an engineer by profession and former Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) executive became BCCEC CEO on July 5, 2021.

He thanked the BCCEC for his time at the helm of the private sector representative body.

Russell said: “I have profoundly enjoyed my time at the BCCEC. I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with a board of directors comprised of some of the most knowledgeable leaders in the business community and a secretariat consisting of energetic, young, professional women.

“I will miss our interaction. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. I wish the BCCEC continued success in pursuing its mission.”