Bahamas celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mismatched socks sent a fashion statement with a purpose yesterday marking World Down Syndrome Day to celebrate the lives of those with Down Syndrome in The Bahamas along with the rest of the world.

March 21 was selected by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011 as Down Syndrome Day.

The date symbolizes the three copies of the 21st chromosome, the genetic anomaly leading to the condition.

Highlighting the role that persons with Down syndrome play in their respective communities, people around the World are sharing photos and videos of their mismatched socks at #RockYourSocks.

In a tweet yesterday, Prime Minister Philip Davis said: “I am showing off my socks to observe World Down Syndrome Day. This administration will continue to promote full inclusion in our country for people with Down Syndrome and empower them with our policies and initiatives.”

Local group, the Nassau Down Syndrome Advocates have stated that their goal is to raise the general public’s awareness to all persons with Down Syndrome in The Bahamas and, in particular, that they want to change the world for people with Down Syndrome.

Minister of Social Services and Urban Renewal Obediah Wilchcombe stated that he was deeply honoured to have received the Down Syndrome pin at the recent Feel the Love event organized by his ministry at Collins House this past week-end.

“I am indeed pleased to serve the Community of Persons with Disabilities through the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development. I know of not one family in The Bahamas that does not have or know someone with a special need and I am committed to be able to make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate than the rest of us,” said Wilchcombe.

“In the coming weeks and months, my ministry will indicate the changes in policy direction and the implementation of a number of initiatives as dictated by the Equal Opportunities Act for Persons with Disabilities 2014,” he added.