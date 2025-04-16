Bahamas CARIFTA Swim Team hosts final practice ahead of regional meet

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The 2025 CARIFTA Swimming Championship Team held their final practice session on Wednesday morning at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Center before departing for Trinidad and Tobago for the regional competition. The team is headed to the National Aquatic Centre to compete in this year’s championship.

Eyewitness Sports caught up poolside with several first-time CARIFTA team members — Isabella Munroe, Logan Comarcho, and Gillian Albury who all expressed their pride and honor in representing the team.

The 36 member team that is lead by Head Coach Travano McPhee is looking to swim there way to a seventh consecutive title.

The CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is an international age-group competition that brings together athletes from across the Caribbean to compete in various aquatic disciplines in Trinidad & Tobago.

Stay tuned for more updates from Eyewitness Sports as the competition gets underway.