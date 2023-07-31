‘Bahamas unsafe for women and girls’, says FNM Senator

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Maxine Seymour yesterday asserted that The Bahamas has become “unsafe for women and girls,” as she condemned the recent report of the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

Seymour in a statement said: “Recent appalling acts of rape, particularly against the elderly and children, have deeply shocked our community. I extend prayers, empathy and support to the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time. There is no way that a child should be incapable of playing outdoors in our neighborhoods or an elderly person unable to relax at home, without facing extreme danger.”

She added: “As a country, we must condemn such acts and take collective action to prevent similar atrocities from happening in the future. I call on law enforcement and the justice system to investigate these cases thoroughly and ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“Stop slapping these monsters on their wrists. They do not show mercy to their victims, do not show mercy to them. Repeat offenders and pedophiles are especially dangerous and place society at greater risk. Bail should not be an option for these reprobates.”

Seymour argued that despite statistics indicating that incidents of sexual assault are on the side, the government appears to be ignoring local grassroots organizations and women’s rights groups who have united to call for immediate action.

Several groups recently opposed the decision to advance the Protection Against Violence Bill, 2023, instead of the Gender-Based Violence Bill which advocates worked on for more than a decade, across party lines.

In a joint statement last week, representatives from various local women’s groups pointed out that the new bill lacks key provisions to help protect women and girls from violence, as were in the Gender-Based Violence Bill.

Seymour stated: “One of the duties of governance is to listen to its citizens. This administration has a distressing tendency to inadequately consult the experts, whether that is retailers, pharmacists, contractors, businesspersons/the Chamber, realtors, insurers, fishermen, or in this instance, champions of women’s rights.

“Rape is an abhorrent crime that inflicts severe physical, emotional, and psychological trauma on survivors. It is a grave violation of human rights and an attack on the dignity and autonomy of individuals.”

She added: “We have to be our sister’s keeper. For those who have family members with criminal tendencies, do not ignore your observations or concerns.

“If you believe that a crime has been committed or is imminent, it is essential to report it to the appropriate authorities. Your responsibility to society and others’ safety outweighs any concerns about breaking family trust in such situations. Your vigilance can make a significant difference in safeguarding the vulnerable, like the elderly and children.

“We must all do our part to stand against sexual violence and work towards a society where every individual can live free from fear and harm, and where children can safely thrive to reach their full potential,” Seymour concluded.