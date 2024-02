NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Basketball Federation has released its Team Bahamas Preliminary Roster for the upcoming Americup Qualifiers slated to be held at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Stadium on February 25th 2024.

The Federation made the announcement on its social media platforms yesterday.

NBA free agent Kai Jones was listed on that lineup.

The Bahamas will face off against Puerto Rico when the basketball showdown gets underway later this month.