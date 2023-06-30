Bahamas-based tech firm leaps into top 10 of coveted global list

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cloud Carib was named #6 worldwide as one of the industry’s premier Managed Service Providers (MSP) on the prestigious list Channel Futures’ 2023 MSP 501 rankings, demonstrating remarkable growth and industry leadership.

For the past 17 years, MSPs around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this definitive listing. This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history, with over 3000 applicants attempting to earn a spot in the top 500. Winners will be honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit this October in Miami, Florida.

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized among the world’s top 10 Managed Service Providers,” stated Tamara Hossack, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Cloud Carib.

“From securing our debut spot at #160 in 2019 to #33, then rising to #12 last year you can imagine just how extremely proud we are of this team for achieving this year’s 6th place ranking.”

Hossack added: “This kind of trajectory showcases our commitment to continuous improvement in the managed services landscape for the region.”

Cloud Carib Director of Engineering, Network and Voice Services Sean Munroe noted that Cloud Carib’s placement ranks them at the very top of the Caribbean.

“Being ranked #1 in the Caribbean is a remarkable achievement and further solidifies our growing presence in the region. Our strategic data centers in The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, and other key locations have played a crucial role in supporting our client’s needs,” he remarked.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. According to a press release from Cloud Carib, it ranks applicants using a “unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency, growth, innovation and supported technologies.”

The release further noted that the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid workforces.