Bahamas-based tech company talks benefits of telematics, artificial intelligence for fleet owners

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mobile Garage Fleet Solutions (MGFS), a Bahamian tech start-up, is set on disrupting the way businesses manage their fleet of vehicles with the use of two emerging technologies: Telematics and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Dashcam.

The company claims that both technologies—which are channeled through its cloud-based platform—can provide companies with key data that can be used to improve driver safety, reducing operating costs, improve fleet management, and ensure regulatory compliance.

“Mobile Garage Fleet Solutions’ telematic devices go beyond basic tracking by monitoring vehicles’ movements and driver behavior such as speeding, hard braking, hard turns, impacts, diagnostic codes, and maintenance in real-time,” a press release from MGFS said.

“In addition, A.I. Dashcam, uses artificial intelligence to analyze video footage captured by cameras mounted in vehicles, capturing distracted driving behavior, cellular phone use, eating/drinking, possible fatigue, obstruction, collisions, and more. Fleet owners can then analyze this data to improve driver safety and fleet management.”

The press release further indicated that businesses can even reduce the risk of accidents by identifying risky driving habits through their technology’s data.

“Tracking vehicle movements and driver behavior can also identify areas where businesses can cut costs, such as reducing idle time, optimizing routes, and reducing fuel consumption, saving money, and reducing the company’s carbon footprint,: it continued.

The company claims that MGFS’s software updates “every 60 seconds”, generating reports on fuel, idling, driving score, diagnostics, stops, trips and maintenance costs among other variables.

With regard to telematics, MGFS touted the ability of their software to track vehicles in real-time.

“Businesses can optimize delivery schedules, improve customer service, and increase efficiency. Telematics can also be used to monitor vehicle maintenance needs, reducing breakdowns, and prolonging the lifespan of the fleet. These technologies can also help businesses comply with regulations by easily monitoring driver hours and ensuring compliance,” the press release explained.

Founder Byron McCartney, a North Andros native, noted that in less than six months of launch, MGFS’s software is now used in more than four Caribbean countries by various industries, including government agencies, hotels, hospitals, waste management companies, insurance companies, transportation, and logistics companies.

“What is important to me is the fact that our system has the islands of the Bahamas and made in the Bahamas embedded on it so that all Caribbean countries will know that this software was made in the Bahamas by young Bahamians,” McCartney said.