Bahamas backs UN resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas has voted in favor of a non-binding United Nations resolution that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, amid a rising death toll and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Bahamas’ stance was shared by 153 countries—an overwhelming majority of members of the UN’s General Assembly. The United States and Israel were the sole countries to vote against the resolution, while 23 countries abstained. Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell previously called for a “cessation of hostilities as soon as possible” in October, echoing the position held by CARICOM.

The conflict between Gaza and Israel has sparked international uproar and drawn political battlelines among the world’s superpowers in recent weeks.