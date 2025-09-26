Bahamas Association of Land Surveyors complete elections after five year gap

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After five years without formal leadership elections, the Bahamas Association of Land Surveyors has held its first officially recognized vote.

At a press conference held by the new council on Friday alongside Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson, President Roderick Wood said the newly elected leadership is committed to restoring transparency, accountability, and member involvement across the profession.

The association had been removed from the International Federation of Surveyors in April 2025. The suspension was due to arrears and other infractions.

Now, with a new council in place, members are hopeful this marks a turning point. The leadership plans to re-engage both locally and internationally, ensuring the association once again becomes a strong voice for land surveyors in the Bahamas.