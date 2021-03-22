Bahamas approaches 9K COVID cases since start of pandemic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas recorded 14 confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The cases consisted of five on New Providence, eight on Grand Bahama and one on Eleuthera. There were two imported cases, including one on New Providence and one on Eleuthera.

Total cases now stand at 8,923, with 947 active cases.

A total of 7,734 cases have recovered. Only one additional case recovered yesterday. Twenty-three people are hospitalized, three of whom remain in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctor’s Hospital.

There have been 188 confirmed deaths. Fifteen deaths remain under investigation. Last month, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said investigations of deaths were ongoing.

A total of 39 people who contracted the virus have died from other illnesses, with those deaths being defined as non-COVID-related deaths.

More than 77,595 COVID-19 tests have been completed. This includes testing in the private sector. There were 211 tests completed yesterday.

The country recently received a donation of 20,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from India.

The vaccine rollout program began last week Sunday. Up to last Sunday, 1,500 people had received their first dose of the vaccine to date, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee.

The program expanded to other eligible groups last Wednesday, with Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) beginning vaccinations at its Critical Care Block.

New vaccination centers on New Providence to open this week include the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street; the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) base for the uniformed branches; and Lyford Cay Hospital.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine in this first round of vaccinations include healthcare workers, individuals 65 years of age and over, residents and staff of elder care homes and staff of the uniformed branches, starting with the RBDF.

Another 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca are expected to arrive through the COVAX Facility before the end of March.

The Bahamas is expected to secure more than 100,000 doses. The government has maintained vaccination will be voluntary.

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Jade Russell