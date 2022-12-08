Bahamas’ airlift capacity exceeds 2019 numbers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With a number of airlines adding routes or increasing frequencies to The Bahamas, a senior tourism official said yesterday that airlift capacity into this nation has already exceeded 2019 figures.

Tourism Deputy Director General Dr Kenneth Romer told Eyewitness News that airlift into this jurisdiction for 2023 looks ‘promising’ with most airlines servicing this country having increased their frequencies.

“When it comes to added airlift we are already matching 2019 numbers,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, seat capacity has already exceeded 2019. We have attracted a new airlift in from Canada. You will see Air Canada and West jet increasing their frequencies. We are very pleased that on December 17 Sun Wing is going to be flying into Grand Bahama.”

Romer said: We are pleased that American Airlines is for the first time adding jet service into Exuma, bringing some 120 passengers on December 17. We see that American Airlines has already exceeded their visitor arrival numbers for the year compared to 2019.”

“We are seeing almost every airline recording an increase in their air arrival numbers. We are seeing, Exuma, San Salvador, Grand Bahama, and New Providence with new airlift. We are seeing airlift also into North Eleuthera. The outlook for the airlift looks promising. We will match or exceed these numbers in 2022 and definitely exceed them in 2023.”

On the cruise front, Romer said that home porting remains a possibility with the redevelopment of the Nassau Cruise Port.

“I am certain that the Bahamas is open and would welcome home porting not just in Nassau but also Grand Bahama,” he added.