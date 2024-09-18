Bahamas AIDS Foundation’s expenses have increased, new President aims to remedy the issue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – President of the Bahamas AIDS Foundation, Arame Ford revealed Wednesday that the foundation has seen a significant increase in expenses as a result of conditions associated with the COVID 19 pandemic.

She asserted that because of regulations that required individuals to stay indoors, the foundation had to mobilize and tend to those patients supported by the organization.

On top of this added expense, the foundation has also been revamping its school programs, according to Ford.

The increase in expenses has also been due in part to the postponement of the Red Ribbon Ball which made its return in 2023, Ford admitted.

The ball has a running financial target of $150,000 however, Ford said that they did not meet the target last year.

The new president is hopeful that the upcoming ball will meet the annual target.