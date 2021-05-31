Bahama Eats food delivery app partners with Island Pay

Customers benefit from multiple payment options and budget management solutions from Island Pay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Starting June 1, 2021, residents of New Providence can use their Island Pay wallet to have food delivered to their doorsteps thanks to a partnership between Bahama Eats, one of the top local on-demand food delivery apps, and Island Pay, a leading licensed payment service provider.

This partnership will enable customers to use their Island Pay wallet to have food delivered through the Bahama Eats app. Customers can simply download the Bahama Eats app via Google Play or the App Store, create an account and make their purchases.

Bahama Eats Co-Founder Gershwin Greene called the partnership with Island Pay “revolutionary” as customers can use their digital wallets to pay in regular currency or use their Sand Dollar balance.

Jeffrey Beckles, Island Pay managing director, noted: “This partnership is particularly exciting because now we have more than 22,000 Bahamians using our wallets, and in addition to being able to make purchases in two currencies, they now have an extraordinary feature right at their fingertips, which will allows them to save time, track expenses and manage their finances more effectively. Our payments solutions are secure, easy-to-use and provide the wallet holder with great flexibility right on their phones. And our wallets are already Sand Dollar-integrated, which makes it much easier for consumers to conduct their business transactions.

“This partnership is indicative of several things — that we have very gifted Bahamians doing some amazingly innovative things right here at home; that we have our fingers on the pulse of the digital transformation needs of consumers and businesses; and that we can work collaboratively to meet the evolving needs of the Bahamian consumer.”

As many more Bahamian businesses go cashless, Island Pay is already on the leading edge of ensuring Bahamian have several options to pay.

Beckles added: “We often think about ease of doing business in the foreign context only, but partnerships like this are having a positive impact on domestic ease of doing business and that is a great thing. The future is bright, and we are looking forward to working with many more SMEs as they innovate to serve their customers better.”

Greene added: “We are proud to partner with Island Pay to utilize its proprietary financial technology, giving thousands of Island Pay wallet holders the opportunity to pay for their favorite restaurant brands with a touch of a button. We believe this is another step in the right direction for transforming the digital landscape in this country.”