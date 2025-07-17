Baha Mar Unveils Spectacular Summer Fun for the Entire Family

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – This summer, Baha Mar invites families to dive into unforgettable experiences with an exciting lineup of activities, camps, and exclusive rates designed to keep kids entertained and parents relaxed all season long.

From June 6 through August 31, guests can take advantage of exclusive group rates at Baha Bay, the resort’s sprawling beachfront waterpark, where island vibes meet endless family fun. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more kids, ages 3–17, and their chaperones, with general admission rates starting at $50 for adults and $35 for juniors throughout the month of July.

Children ages 3 to 12 can enjoy full days of adventure with the Baha Mar Explorers Kids Camp, featuring mini golf, tennis, hands-on crafts, wildlife encounters, and playtime at Game Zone—Baha Mar’s high-tech arcade. Daily lunch is included, and the camp runs Monday through Friday from June 16 to August 24, at a rate of $100 per day or $450 for the week, plus VAT.

The excitement continues at Game Zone, where kids and families can level up with 25% bonus credits and 1,000 free redemption tickets for every $50 spent.

For aspiring young chefs, the Junior Chef Culinary Camp at The Kitchen is the ultimate hands-on experience. From July 21–25, children ages 7 to 16 can stir up summer fun while learning essential cooking skills and exploring new cuisines. Camp includes lunch daily and is priced at $95 per day or $380 for the week, plus VAT.

Planning a celebration? Baha Mar also offers spectacular birthday party experiences with options ranging from mini golf and arcade challenges to life-size lawn games, mascot visits, and more—making every birthday unforgettable.

This summer, let Baha Mar be your family’s ultimate island playground.

For reservations and more information, visit [www.bahamar.com/summer](http://www.bahamar.com/summer).