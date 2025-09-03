Baha Mar Introduces Taste of Baha Mar Restaurant Month This September

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baha Mar is proud to launch Taste of Baha Mar Restaurant Month, a brand-new culinary celebration taking place across the resort this September. For the first time, guests and the local community are invited to enjoy specially curated three-course menus at some of Baha Mar’s most celebrated restaurants, with prix-fixe options priced at $58 or $70 per person.

Participating restaurants include Katsuya, Cleo, Shuang Ba, Cinko, Marcus, and Costa—serving signature flavors that showcase the diversity and excellence of Baha Mar’s dining experiences.

“Taste of Baha Mar Restaurant Month is an exciting new tradition for our resort,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “It celebrates our world-class restaurants and chefs while inviting both our guests and the local community to explore the incredible range of flavors that make Baha Mar the leading culinary destination in the Caribbean.”

From modern Japanese and authentic Chinese to Mediterranean favorites, Latin fusion, and Caribbean-inspired dishes, Taste of Baha Mar Restaurant Month offers a unique opportunity to savor signature creations and seasonal specialties crafted by world-class chefs.

Dining at Baha Mar is more than a meal — it’s an unforgettable experience that blends global flavors with an atmosphere that makes every occasion extraordinary.

Event Details:

Dates: September 1 – September 30, 2025

Participating Restaurants: Katsuya, Cleo, Shuang Ba, Cinko, Marcus, and Costa

Pricing: $58 or $70 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity)

For full menus and details, please visit: Restaurant Month 2025 – Baha Mar