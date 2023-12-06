Baha Mar fully booked heading into 2024

December 6, 2023 Jose Etienne
NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Baha Mar’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations Robert Sands has revealed that the resort is benefitting from the surge in tourism business as the property is booked to capacity heading into the new year.

Sands also revealed that Baha Mar is seeking to meet the needs of the growing “family,” market with the introduction of a 5,000sq ft gaming room at the resort.

He expects that giving keen attention to the growing niche “family,” market will contribute to an uptick in the hotel business moving forward.

