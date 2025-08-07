Baha Mar Donates $7,500 to Bahamas Humane Society Following Devastating Robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baha Mar has donated $7,500 to the Bahamas Humane Society in response to a recent robbery at the nonprofit’s headquarters. The donation is intended to assist with recovery efforts and support the ongoing care and protection of animals across The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Humane Society, which has been a cornerstone of animal welfare in the country since 1924, recently suffered a break-in that resulted in significant financial loss and damage to its facilities. In response, Baha Mar stepped forward to support the organization’s critical mission and operations.

“At Baha Mar, we believe in the power of community and the importance of compassion—for people and animals alike,” said Robert Sands, Chairman of the Baha Mar Foundation. “The Bahamas Humane Society has been a lifeline for animals in need for over a century, and we are proud to support their recovery during this difficult time. It is our hope that this contribution helps them continue their vital work and inspires others to do the same.”

This donation is part of Baha Mar’s broader commitment to social responsibility and its ongoing partnership with local nonprofit organizations through the Baha Mar Foundation. The Foundation has long supported animal welfare initiatives, including previous collaborations with the Bahamas Humane Society and Baark!.