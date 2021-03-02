Baha Mar cites business levels of pandemic restrictions for new round of layoffs

700 workers return to work as SLS and Rosewood reopen this week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Baha Mar said its decision to lay off the second wave of employees was difficult, but necessary to align with its business levels and compliance with ongoing coronavirus guidelines related to nightlife and entertainment.

Eyewitness News reported yesterday that the resort embarked on an exercise to disengage more than 100 employees, according to sources.

The mega resort on West Bay Street did not confirm the number of employees being terminated, but said it was in the processing of communicating directly with each affected associate and would guide them through the next steps.

It noted the laid-off staff will receive severance pay and will be eligible for rehire.

Since reopening the Grand Hyatt last December, the resort’s occupancy has fluctuated around 10 percent.

“The new reality shaped by COVID-19 and the resulting impact on travel and tourism are continuously evolving,” Baha Mar said in a statement.

“As Baha Mar readies for the completion of its phased reopening, the resort made the difficult but necessary decision to further implement staffing reductions to adequately align with projected business levels and to comply with COVID-19 guidelines specifically regarding nightlife and entertainment.

“Baha Mar is in the process of communicating directly with each associate affected by this decision, and [is] available to help guide all impacted through the next steps.

“All affected associates will receive severance pay in accordance with the law and are eligible for rehire.

“The spirit of Baha Mar has been defined by the passion, hard work and dedication of each and every associate and their health, well-being and peace of mind is of utmost importance to its leadership.”

Since the onset of the pandemic and the resulting closure of the resort amid surging cases, Baha Mar has provided furloughed employees with an ex gratia payment at 30 percent of their base compensation — a benefit the resort has continued today.

Yesterday, the resort said it has singularly demonstrated its “unwavering support” for the economic relief and stability of its staff complement and the wider community in The Bahamas.

According to Baha Mar, it has paid out in excess of $80 million in wages, ex gratia and severance payments and is continuing to support the remaining furloughed full-time associates with ex gratia payments, plus covering insurance premiums to maintain associates’ health insurance, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance coverage.

According to the resort’s website, the SLS and Rosewood hotels will reopen on March 4.

Yesterday, Baha Mar said as it reopens the two brands, an additional 700 furloughed employees have returned to the West Bay Street property.

With the reopening of the Grand Hyatt last December and the return of 1,800 employees, the returning workforce at the resort has now increased to 2,500.

Baha Mar added: “With the completion of Baha Bay and the introduction of new world-class restaurant concepts, Baha Mar anticipates creating an additional 500 job opportunities by summer of 2021.”