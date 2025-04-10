Baha Mar appoints new Director of Raquets

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Baha Mar has announced the appointment of Derron Donaldson to Director of Racquets at the newly unveiled John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar.

This world-class facility provides year-round excitement for tennis aficionados and perfectly complements Baha Mar’s sporting experiences.

“We are elated to welcome Derron Donaldson to the Baha Mar team,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar.

“He will bring his years of experience to the recently reimagined John McEnroe Tennis Center, and further enrich the exceptional guest experiences we strive to deliver at Baha Mar.”

Donaldson currently holds the esteemed position of Secretary General of the Bahamas Olympic Committee, where his tenure on the Executive Board marks him as the youngest member to date. Through his Olympic Committee role, he consistently displays an unparalleled level of dedication and commitment to advancing the interests of Bahamian athletes on the global stage.

Beyond his involvement in the Olympic Games, Donaldson tirelessly orchestrates events and initiatives with a relentless pursuit of excellence, consistently setting new standards for himself and his team.

Previously assuming the pivotal role of President at The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association and Chairman of the National Tennis Center, he became the youngest individual to undertake such responsibilities

within tennis and, at the time, any major sporting association or federation in our country. His leadership was distinguished by innovation, inclusivity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Throughout

his esteemed career, Donaldson has consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication to the athletes he represents and to promoting the nation’s presence on the international sports stage, the hotel noted.

Donaldson will help ensure that McEnroe’s vision for the center is rooted in excellence and reflected in the teaching style of Baha Mar tennis professionals, the hotel said.

The John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar currently features eight meticulously maintained courts, including six professional-grade hard courts and two Har-Tru clay courts, along with six top-tier pickleball court, plus a fully equipped pro shop offering premium tennis gear, with plans to expand to include padel courts in the coming year.