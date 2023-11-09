BAF hopes to draw awareness to rising diabetes numbers in-country at second annual event

NASSAU BAHAMAS — In a corporate initiative to spread awareness, education and facilitate action regarding the disease in the Bahamas, BAF Financial is hosting the second annual Dance for Diabetes Event.

“This event will hopefully spread the word, that persons should be checked and need to know their numbers, especially with the prevalence of Diabetes in our country,” a press release noted.

BAF Cayman will also be hosting the same event in Grand Cayman.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Goodman’s Bay at 6:30 am and will feature the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Drill Team and the One Family Choreograph dancers. There will be prizes and giveaways and every participant or the general public passing by will have the opportunity to have free checks so that they will know their numbers.

Deborah Parker, Deputy Managing Director said: “It is our intention to ensure that we spread the word about healthy living and encourage each and every person to know their numbers especially as the numbers of those affected by Diabetes continue to climb in the Bahamas.”

About 7% of The Bahamas’ population—some 32,000 people—suffer from Diabetes. As this number continues to increase, BAF hopes to turn these numbers around and help in the fight.

Interested members of the public are encouraged to register for this event on the BAF Global website or on the Cash N’ Go mobile app. For more information call 302-6895 or email spmg@mybafsolutions.com.