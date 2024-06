NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Severe weather impacted the 52nd Annual Bahamas Swimming Nationals Championships on Sunday afternoon; organizers were forced to shut down the event due to a heavy downpour and gusty winds reportedly led to one of the swimmer’s parents being injured by a tent.

Algernon Cargill, President of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, told reporters on Sunday that the female parent appeared to be in stable condition and proceeded to Doctors Hospital for further medical attention.