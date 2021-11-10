BAD BATCH: Govt. trying to track down substandard antigen tests

DPM and Health Minister says COVID-19 mitigation going well

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has tracked down several substandard rapid antigen test kits being used in the country, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville confirmed yesterday.

Speaking to reporters outside of Cabinet, Darville said an investigation has been launched after officials were alerted by the Pan American Health Organization that there was a potential presence of unregulated Standard Q COVID-19 Ag in the country.

The rapid tests, which were not approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were manufactured in India and were reportedly being sold at a much lower price than other tests on the market.

“We are aware of it. We have notified all of the various labs,” Darville said.

“To our understanding, some of those particular tests were located but we are still investigating to ensure they are not a part of creating an effect on our database to know where we are with COVID.

“So we are aware of these tests in the country and some were donated in Jamaica as well.”

The story broke on the Jamaica Observer last week, which reported that 100,000 test kits not approved by the WHO or the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had been imported into the country in breach of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

The Jamaican news organization reported on Monday that the World Health Organization flagged Jamaica, along with The Bahamas, as the two countries in the region that were using the test kit with the possibility of the product being in other Caribbean countries.

Health officials confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of cases in the country to 22,544, with 275 active cases.

The health minister indicated that while cases are steadily decreasing, the country must remain on guard for a possible fourth wave.

“We have been doing a lot of work,” Darville said, as he pointed to the bustling movement of tourists on Bay Street.

He continued: “We need to be able to manage COVID and manage the economy and I think thus far we are doing a relatively good job. With that being said we cannot take things for granted. There’s always a possibility of a fourth wave around the corner. My job is to ensure that we prepare the country for the possibility of a fourth wave.”

Darville added: “We are pleased. Bahamians are going back to work. Bahamians are now being able to take care of their own financial commitments and that’s is good news for The Bahamas at this time.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper also chimed in on the new administration’s efforts since coming into office in September.

“The mission is not complete and we can see that there’s always a possibility of new strains,” Cooper said.

“We will continue to be measured in our approach. We are moving towards the new normal. We are putting forward new health and safety rules.”

Cooper noted that while the government has loosened up on restrictions, lifting measures too fast could result in a surge.

“If we all do our part we will continue to contain the numbers,” he said.

“We are moving in the right direction.”