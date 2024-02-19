BAD APPLES?: Munroe says rogue officers will be dealt with

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Monroe said that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), like any other organization, has its ‘bad apples’; but, asserted that the top brass of the police force is working diligently to rid the law enforcement agency of those who seek to break the law.

The minister’s comments came on the heels of the arrest of a young police officer who was nabbed following a shooting incident which unfolded Sunday February 18, 2024.

The off duty police officer was arrested alongside his mother and four other individuals.