BACK TO VIRTUAL: Ministry of Education announces all public schools will reopen with virtual learning

Independent schools must seek permission for face-to-face learning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education has announced that all public schools will reopen virtually for the start of the 2021/2022 academic year out of an abundance of caution.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry also strongly urged private schools to follow suit as many students and educators will be returning from summer travel.

“The Ministry of Education is of the opinion that online instruction will assist us in reducing the chances of experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the country,” the statement read.

The new term begins on August 30, and the ministry noted the decision will be reviewed in a few weeks in collaboration with health officials.

“In the interim, parents are encouraged to secure all of the necessary materials which will enable our students to benefit from the virtual learning environment,” the statement continued.

“At a minimum, each student should have a device along with a dedicated space that is conducive to online learning.”