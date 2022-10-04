BACK TO NORMAL: Bahamasair back to normal service after strike action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair said yesterday that all of its flights have returned to normal service, following several fight cancellations on Sunday due to strike action by the airline’s flight attendants.

The airline said in a statement that all Sunday flights which were disrupted by the strike action were accommodated yesterday. The airline said it had added additional flights to accommodate passengers as needed.

“Management again apologizes for the events yesterday and the disruption to our travels. We are continuing discussions with executives of the Airport Airline Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) which should prevent such actions from reoccurring,” read the statement.

Attempts to reach Bahamaair managing director Tracy Cooper to ascertain the financial impact of Sunday’s disruption were unsuccessful yesterday.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Sunday due to the strike action by Bahamasair flight attendants that forced cancellations of several routes including service into the United States.

Bahamasair said that 80 percent of flight attendants participated in the industrial action as members of the Airport Airline Allied Workers Union.

Canceled routes included: Rock Sound/Exuma, Freeport, Marsh Harbour, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando. The strike was said to be over outstanding matters related to insurance, and adjustments in pay.