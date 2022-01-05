BACK TO LEVEL THREE: CDC flags rising COVID-19 infections, US State dept warns to reconsider travel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The US State Department is again warning its citizens to reconsider travel to The Bahamas in an increased travel advisory prompted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raising the country to a Level 3 due to the high level of infections.

Health officials recorded 315 cases on Monday, taking the number of cases in the country to 26,326, with 3,507 still active.

The updated travel advisory was posted yesterday pointing to the CDC’s reclassification, which comes just two weeks on since the country was given a Level 2 rating.

In late November, the CDC reclassified the COVID-19 threat in The Bahamas from a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory to a Level 3 warning. This came after the CDC moved the country to a Level 4 warning from Level 3 in August.

A Level 3 rating represents a high risk while Level 2 is moderate risk.

Last month, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper warned the country should not be “lulled to sleep” by the lowered rating.

At the time, Cooper said: “With the new variant coming, we ought not to be lulled to sleep by this improvement in our rating by the CDC. We should stay vigilant, follow the protocols [and] avoid large crowds and gatherings.

“Now that we are at Level 2, it doesn’t mean we are completely out of the woods.”