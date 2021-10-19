BACK TO CLASS SOON: Govt ‘hopeful’ of return to face-to-face learning by year’s end

But return to the classroom dependent on science, medical advice and safety, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Students could return to face-to-face learning in classrooms before the end of the year, according to Minister of State for Education Zane Lightbourne.

But Lightbourne indicated that the decision is hinged on the advice of health professionals and ensuring that the return to in-person learning — the preference of the Davis administration — is safe.

Public school students have been learning via virtual learning or hybrid models of both virtual learning and limited face-to-face learning since last year.

Responding to questions from the media this morning ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting, the minister revealed that 15,000 of the more than 50,000 students registered on the virtual learning platform have not regularly attended, including both high school and primary school students.

Lightbourne expressed concern about those students falling through the cracks and said capturing these students and improving education delivery in The Bahamas amid the pandemic is compelling the return to face-to-face.

“We’re working very closely with the Ministry of Health to determine that and the tour of the islands that the minister of health and wellness has been doing, we accompanied him — a team from the Ministry of Education.

“I myself have done some of the Family Islands and we’re determining that at this time, and it’s very soon, hopefully.

“As soon as we see the health situation sorted out, we’re going to go ahead with that.”

Lightbourne said he understands the concerns parents have with virtual learning.

In the initial rollout of the virtual learning platform, there were criticisms that it had shortcomings, including a lack of stability when thousands finally registered.

While those complaints have died down since then, Lightbourne said the ministry is assessing the issue to ensure it can sustain through the rest of the term.

He noted it would problematic to attempt to switch the system in the middle of a semester, but said no decisions have been made.

Lightbourne said teachers who have spoken to the ministry related to the online platform “want to get back to face-to-face”.

Vaccination of students

The minister was asked whether vaccination of students will be recorded to gauge the vaccination rates within schools and if there was consideration of mandatory vaccines.

While he encouraged students and parents to get the jab during this “very serious time”, he said it is unclear whether schools can record health information such as COVID-19 vaccination.

It was pointed out that proof of vaccination for other ailments is required for registration.

“I cannot speak to that right now, but I can seek that information and get back to you with an answer on that,” he said.

Vaccination remains voluntary in The Bahamas, though some private-sector employers have incentivized vaccination through internal policies.

The jab is available for anyone ages 12 and over, though diminishing supplies have limited administration of first doses of certain vaccines.