BACK ON STREAM: DPM confident for British Colonial Hilton reopen by winter season

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that he is confident that a renovated British Colonial Hilton will be back on stream by the Winter season.

Cooper, the Tourism, Aviation and Investments minister, was asked for an update on the historic property which closed in mid-February.

He said: “All I can say at this point is that CCA, owner of the property, is committed to the reopening and operations of the property. They understand the iconic nature of the property and its significance to tourism on Bay Street and they have committed to the government that this hotel will reopen. That’s all I could do at this point. Based on what I know I have confidence that a renovated property will be back on steam for the winter season.”

Cooper also addressed the status of the Club Med property in San Salvador. The property terminated 190 staff, including 172 union members, in early January 2021 due to COVID-19’s impact on global travel and tourism. No re-opening date was given at that time.

Cooper said: “Club Med is in the prime minister’s constituency. He has given me a mandate along with a subcommittee to see the reopening of Club Med in time for the winter season. We are working in that direction. We have almost reached an agreement principle with the owners of Club Med to cause that to happen.

“There are significant infrastructural adjustments that the government has already committed to including an ambulance, a fire truck, certain adjustments at certain repairs at the airport, certain adjustments related to water and sewerage capacity and BPL’s capacity. We have already committed to do everything we need to do.”

Cooper added: “We have one follow up meeting before the shovel hits the ground. I am confident that this is going to happen. The Prime Minister has asked me to get it done and it will be done.”