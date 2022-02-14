BACK AND BETTER: Sandals at maximum occupancy; resort hiring across all Bahamian locations

Job fair held for more than 100 British Colonial Hilton workers made redundant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic and a $55 million renovation, the Sandals Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island is running at maximum occupancy, said Managing Director Chuck Roberts.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Ministry of Labour job fair on Saturday, Roberts said the property is seeking to hire hundreds of Bahamian employees for its continued expansion.

The hotel reopened its 404-room property on New Providence on January 27.

“There [are] no rooms in Sandals,” Roberts said.

“We just need the people to service and take care of these guests that are coming back to The Bahamas.

“We are running a high occupancy. In the next two months, we slow down to about 75 percent and it picks right back up.

“We don’t have sufficient rooms here in The Bahamas. Persons are calling in, they want to come to The Bahamas, want to see our people, want to experience the Bahamian culture and what we have to offer.”

The Ministry of Labour hosted a job fair at its Rosetta Street corporate center for some 106 Bahamian workers made redundant as a result of the closure of the British Colonial Hilton.

The historic resort is set to close its doors indefinitely on February 15.

Sandals Royal Bahamian was at the event screening candidates for positions throughout their local resorts on Saturday.

Roberts said the company was looking to hire some 250 Bahamians for positions at their New Providence; Emerald Bay, Exuma; and Fowl Cay locations, and were hiring Bahamians on the spot.

The hotel is also expanding its Exuma location with 250 more rooms, and making another expansion on Fowl Cay.

Minister of Labour Keith Bell said the job fair is just one in a series that will be conducted by the government to assist Bahamians with finding employment.

Bell could not give details at this time on the country’s unemployment outlook after the significant impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.